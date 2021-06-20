City-based Carbanio ties with US chemical firm

City-based Carbanio has announced a strategic partnership with US-based custom chemical synthesis company, Neugenlabs LLC located in University of South Florida, USA, for the latter’s expansion plans in India.

The US-based company has already set up an office in Bengaluru, and plans to expand in Hyderabad. Neugenlabs specialises in custom synthesis, research and development, development of compounds for pharmaceuticals, agriculture biotechnology and veterinary industries.

The partnership will witness Carbanio helping NeugenLabs with arranging raw materials and other custom chemicals through uninterrupted digital process. “We have collaborated with CSIR-IICT and IISER, Berhampur, to offer uninterrupted chemical supply even during nationwide lockdown. We look forward to establishing such a collaboration with Neugenlabs LLC too,” said Carbanio founder Rafi, in a press release.