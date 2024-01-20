GIFT a SubscriptionGift
CID sleuths search houses of three passport agents in Telangana’s Korutla

January 20, 2024 06:31 am | Updated 06:31 am IST - JAGTIAL

The Hindu Bureau

Sleuths of the CID carried out searches in the houses of three passport agents in Korutla town of Jagtial district on Friday.

According to sources, a team of the CID officials from Hyderabad reportedly seized incriminating documents from the residences of the three passport agents during simultaneous searches at different locations in the town.

Sources said that the raids were carried out as part of an ongoing investigation into complaints about alleged nefarious activities of some of the errant gulf agents with suspected links with fake passport and visa rackets notorious for duping unemployed youth on the promise of jobs in Gulf countries.

