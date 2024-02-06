GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Choppadandi MLA donates ₹1.50 lakh from his first salary for evening snacks to SSC students

February 06, 2024 07:28 am | Updated 07:28 am IST - KARIMNAGAR

The Hindu Bureau

In an example worth emulating, Choppadandi MLA Medipally Sathyam on Monday donated ₹1.50 lakh from his first salary as MLA to sponsor evening snacks to the SSC students of government schools in Choppadandi constituency ahead of the SSC public exams scheduled for March, 2024.

He handed over a cheque for ₹ 1,50,000 to Collector Pamela Satpathy for this purpose at the Collectorate in Karimnagar on Monday evening. The initiative comes at a time when the special classes are underway in the State-run schools in view of the upcoming SSC public exams.

