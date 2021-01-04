Chief Justice leaves a lasting impression on TS legal fraternity

With polite gestures, he took dignity of judicial proceedings to higher level

A High Court Chief Justice addressing a lawyer as ‘sir’ during court proceedings is uncommon. Referring to a junior advocate as ‘sir’ is equally rare.

With such polite gestures, Telangana High Court Chief Justice Raghvendra Singh Chauhan took the dignity and decorum of judicial proceedings to a higher level. This is one of the lasting impressions that CJ Chauhan, who was transferred to Uttarakhand High Court, has left on the legal fraternity here.

The practice was not started when he became Acting CJ on April 3, 2019, or when he was made permanent CJ on June 22, 2019. From the beginning itself, he made it a point to address a lawyer as ‘sir’ during the hearings. The practice continued till the last day of his office as CJ of Telangana HC on Monday. He was transferred as Uttarakhand HC Chief Justice and would be assuming charge soon.

Another interesting practice he introduced in the court halls was making it compulsory for the lawyers to use the mike in the court hall while presenting arguments or making submissions, stating that it would make the lawyer’s voice audible and clear. Other lawyers and people present in his court halls would never miss even a single point or word spoken by the counsels of the petitioners or respondents, he insisted.

During his tenure, CJ Chauhan gave enormous importance to PIL pleas on different matters. Issues having direct or indirect impact on general public were given priority and heard at length before being adjudicated. At the same time, he did not allow anyone to use PIL petitions for taking advantage in any manner. He once took to task a lawyer who had filed two PIL pleas on the same matter. “The CJ will also be remembered for giving lot of time in the morning to lawyers to make mentions about urgent matters,” advocates said. The CJ would patiently hear, before commencement of the proceedings in the morning, all mentions made by lawyers.

He would insist that the lawyer explain why a matter should be taken up urgently and decide upon the matter.