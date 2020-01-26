Change the topography of cities and towns for better: Telangana Governor

Stressing the need for changing the topography of cities and towns in the light of rapid urbanisation, Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan exhorted the newly elected people’s representatives to take up the responsibility of changing their respective cities and towns for better.

‘People too should participate’

The government was planning Pattana Pragathi for development of urban areas, on the lines of Palle Pragati conducted twice for rural areas soon, and the people should participate in the programme to transform their cities and towns with proper plans. “The municipal elections are over now. The newly elected people’s representatives should take the responsibility,” the Governor said.

Dr. Soundararajan was speaking after unfurling the tricolour on the occasion of the 71st Republic Day here on Sunday. She inspected the ceremonial parade of five contingents - 5th battalion of The Sikh Regiment, 3rd battalion of Telangana State Special Force, Indian Air Force, Andhra Pradesh Special Police and NCC Boys & Girls - on the occasion.

The Governor recalled how Palle Pragathi enabled villages transform preparing annual, and five-year plans based on revenue, expenditure needs, and resources. The government had come forward to provide matching grants to villages and towns in tune with the grants released by the Finance Commission, and said ₹ 339 crore was being released every month for villages.

Account every paisa

The government was prepared to release funds regularly to towns and villages too. So, people and elected representatives should shoulder the responsibility of ensuring proper usage of funds in a planned manner. The Governor was particular that every paisa should be accounted for. Officials, public representatives and people should know their responsibilities, she stressed.

“Nobody should be allowed to be negligent in their duties,” the Governor asserted. Since the existing legislations were insufficient in this direction, the government brought in the new Panchayat Raj and Municipal Acts to increase accountability on the part of the rural and urban local bodies.

State a torch-bearer

Dr. Soundararajan also elaborated on the steps taken by the government to ensure the law and order situation that propelled the city to become the most livable and an investment destination. The State had become the torch bearer for others in terms of administrative reforms, while it was also ranked number one in the country for its slew of welfare programmes unheard of in the past.

Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao who received the Governor at Public Gardens, laid a wreath at Veerula Sainik Smarak (Martyrs’ Memorial) in Secunderabad.