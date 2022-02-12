Centre sanctions ₹878.55 crore for road works

The Central Government has announced the release of ₹878.55 crore under the Central Road Infrastructure Fund (CRIF) of the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways for 48 approved works covering 611.51 km of roads in the districts of Adilabad, Nizamabad, Karimnagar, Khammam, Warangal, Nalgonda, Sangareddy, Medak and Mahabubnagar on Friday.

The CRIF is a provision for financing the approved schemes of road works in various states based on 30% weightage to fuel consumption and 70% weightage to geographical area. Telangana’s allocation has been approximately an average of ₹260 crore annually over the last four years.

Union Minister for Tourism, Culture and Northeast States Development G. Kishan Reddy hailed the development and thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari pointing out that funds sanctioned were 225% higher compared to last year’s fund release. It was a “living example” of Mr. Modi’s ‘mantra’ of cooperative federalism where states and the Centre work together for the benefit of the citizens”, he said.

The allocation towards TS in the previous financial year was ₹262 crore and sanction this year is more than three times. The Minister wanted the TS Government to accord administrative approvals for the list of projects and later submit the requisite progress reports, besides the utilization and completion certificates, to the Centre.

Unless explicitly permitted by the TS Government, the completion of projects should not exceed 24 months, said Mr. Reddy and stated that the PM’s vision is to improve connectivity to strengthen small farmers, rural economy and local industries in the regions.

The multimodal connectivity will enhance the economic viability of rural areas by boosting manufacturing, increase exports and help in the growth of the economy, he added in a release.