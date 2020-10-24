Central team’s visit eyewash: Congress

How can large-scale damage be assessed in two days, ask party leaders ’

Stressing that the Central team led by Union Home Ministry's Joint Secretary Praveen Vashista visiting the city to assess the flood damage had made a mockery of lakhs of people who suffered, the Telangana Congress wondered how could visiting officials study such large-scale loss caused by rains across the State in just two days.

Addressing a press conference here former MPs Madhu Yashki Goud and Anjan Kumar Yadav, AICC national spokesperson Sravan Dasoju and Youth Congress president Anil Kumar Yadav said visit was eyewash. “How can they assess damage caused on such a large scale in just two days? And how can they arrive at the real picture, by depending on Telangana government officials, who failed to deliver their duty when rains and floods struck people?" asked Mr Dasoju Sravan.

“Instead of following the itinerary planned by Telangana government officials and speaking to those whom officials had shepherded, the Central team should have made a surprise visit and interacted with general public, opposition parties, civic society groups to get a real picture,” he said.

Mr. Sravan alleged that in many places officials had misled the Central team to hide their incompetence. “For instance GHMC East Zone Commissioner Upender Reddy, and South Zone Commissioner Samrat Ashok stage-managed and ensured that the Central team got positive feedback from people,” he claimed.

The Congress was also angry that the Central team did not give an appointment to them and said instead team members sat in Taj Krishna Hotel and prepared reports, according to the briefing given by Telangana officials.

Mr. Sravan said Mr K. Chandrasekhar Rao was probably the only Chief Minister in the entire history, who did not visit the flood-hit areas and did not bother to console those, who lost lives due to rains.

The Congress leaders alleged that the TRS leaders were now trying to gain political mileage by distributing money offered by the government as compensation, as being given by them personally. “Why is the government not offering Rs 10,000 cheques,” they asked.