Hyderabad

Celebrations for Telangana Formation Day planned

more-in

The 127-year-old Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL) has drawn up elaborate programme to celebrate the Telangana Formation Day in a befitting manner in Kothagudem on June 2.

Company Chairman and Managing Director N. Sridhar will unfurl the National Flag at the company’s head office in Kothagudem on Friday.

A ‘Telangana run’ will also be organised under the aegis of the SCCL in the coal town. A candle light rally will be taken out from the Telangana Martyrs’ Memorial to Prakasam Stadium later that evening.

According to the SCCL sources, the management had lined up a slew of programmes including a mega cultural event featuring noted classical dancer Sitaprasad, mimicry artist and comedian Shiva Reddy, playback singer Sravana Bhargavi and a host of other artistes and will be held at the Prakasam Stadium at night.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Related Topics Hyderabad
coal
company information
government
Related Articles
Recommended for you
This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor

Printable version | Dec 27, 2019 1:23:09 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Hyderabad/celebrations-for-telangana-formation-day-planned/article18683142.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY