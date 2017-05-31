Celebrations for Telangana Formation Day planned

The 127-year-old Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL) has drawn up elaborate programme to celebrate the Telangana Formation Day in a befitting manner in Kothagudem on June 2.
Company Chairman and Managing Director N. Sridhar will unfurl the National Flag at the company’s head office in Kothagudem on Friday.
A ‘Telangana run’ will also be organised under the aegis of the SCCL in the coal town. A candle light rally will be taken out from the Telangana Martyrs’ Memorial to Prakasam Stadium later that evening.
According to the SCCL sources, the management had lined up a slew of programmes including a mega cultural event featuring noted classical dancer Sitaprasad, mimicry artist and comedian Shiva Reddy, playback singer Sravana Bhargavi and a host of other artistes and will be held at the Prakasam Stadium at night.
