CBIT, MGIT misleading students on fee: TSCHE

The managements of Chaitanya Bharati Institute of Technology (CBIT) and Mahatma Gandhi Institute of Technology (MGIT) were misleading students and parents making false claims on the fee prescribed for them last year, said the Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE).

In a statement here, TSCHE Chairman T. Papi Reddy said the Telangana Admission and Fee Regulation Committee (TAFRC) had fixed a fee of ₹1,13,500 for CBIT and ₹1 lakh for MGIT for the block period of 2016-2019.

However, the CBIT and MGIT have been claiming that the TAFRC had fixed a fee of ₹2 lakh for CBIT and ₹1.60 lakh for MGIT. This is false, Prof. Papi Reddy said, adding that no college can collect fee in excess of what the TAFRC finalises. Such colleges would face action if they collect excess fee, he said.

Earlier, the CBIT and MGIT managements had claimed that they were allowed to collect a fee of ₹2.20 lakh and ₹1.70 lakh respectively. For the block period of 2019-2022, the colleges have proposed to collect ₹3,19,784 in CBIT and ₹2,28,148 in MGIT. They are not yet approved due to the absence of the TAFRC.