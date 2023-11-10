HamberMenu
Cake cutting continues on Tank Bund-PVNR marg stretch despite ban

The GHMC officials had fixed about eight signboards prohibiting the trend near Hussain Sagar lake

November 10, 2023 07:18 am | Updated 07:18 am IST - HYDERABAD

Naveen Kumar
A day after cake cutting and littering was banned on the Tank Bund promenade, revellers continue to make a beeline and go ahead with their festivities, in Hyderabad on Thursday.

A day after cake cutting and littering was banned on the Tank Bund promenade, revellers continue to make a beeline and go ahead with their festivities, in Hyderabad on Thursday. | Photo Credit: NAGARA GOPAL

Revellers continue to have fun on the Tank Bund-Necklace Road (PVNR Marg) stretch with cakes and confetti spread all over the place even after the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) authorities set up signboards prohibiting the celebration of birthdays.

The GHMC officials had fixed about eight signboards prohibiting the trend near Hussain Sagar lake. The Domalguda police said that they often patrol and ask the public creating nuisance to leave the place by midnight. “We will begin penalising the crowd after an official order is shared by the GHMC,” said the police.

The boards informed about prohibition of cake cuttings and littering the area, besides cautioning that the area is under CCTV surveillance and that penalties will be imposed for littering. 

The netizens on X (formerly Twitter) started sharing posts on how the trend continued despite the signboards. “Police should penalise them on spot,” said a user. “This is what you leave behind after your birthday bash in #TankBund. Celebrate, but tidy up too. This is our city. At least have sympathy for these folks who clean up your mess,” said another user, sharing photos of the GHMC sweepers cleaning the littered garbage.

The GHMC sanitation staff often end up having to clean the post-celebration cakes, snacks, candles, bottles of soft drinks, confetti and the food containers which are littered and left on the footpaths.

