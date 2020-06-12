Cabinet panel stresses on robust sports infrastructure

A Cabinet sub-committee to draft a sports policy for the State government asked officials to study the best policies being implemented within the country and abroad so that some of their features could be replicated.

Officials were asked to convene a meeting of senior officials of Sports, Education, Municipal Administration, Rural Development and other departments, to discuss existing facilities for promotion of sports.

Facilities for sportsmen

The meeting would accordingly prepare a comprehensive report on basic infrastructure available, facilities being provided to sportsmen and related issues and submit it to the Cabinet sub-committee so that it could be considered during the preparation of the policy. It was resolved to take the views of eminent sports personalities and coaches on salient features that could be incorporated into the policy.

First meeting

Decisions to this effect were taken during the first meeting of the Cabinet sub-committee headed by Sports Minister V. Srinivas Goud on Friday. It also had ministers K.T. Rama Rao, P. Sabita Indra Reddy and E. Dayakar Rao. The Cabinet panel was constituted by Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao to explore opportunities and suggest a comprehensive policy to develop sports infrastructure paving the way for making it the top State in terms of sports promotion.

According to an official release, the sub-committee members inquired about available infrastructural facilities, functioning of sports academies and schools, information related to coaches and coaching facilities as well as condition of stadiums in different parts of the Telangana State.