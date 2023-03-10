HamberMenu
Business women expo begins in Hyderabad

March 10, 2023 08:51 pm | Updated 08:51 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau
Actor Amala Akkineni (second from right) and British Deputy High Commissioner Gareth Wynn Owenn (second from left) at the inauguration of the exhibition in Hyderabad on Friday.

Actor Amala Akkineni (second from right) and British Deputy High Commissioner Gareth Wynn Owenn (second from left) at the inauguration of the exhibition in Hyderabad on Friday. | Photo Credit: Arrangement

A three-day exhibition, Business Women Expo-2023, began at Hitex here on Friday. The exhibition, which, the organisers said, had over 220 participants from 15 States, is being supported by the Union Ministry of MSME, T-Hub, WE-Hub, TiE, Indian Chamber of Commerce and many other bodies. Actor Amala Akkineni and British Deputy High Commissioner Gareth Wynn Owenn inaugurated the expo, the theme of which is ‘More power to women’. Amazon will run a vendor registration programme during the show. I-Run will be organising Hyderabad’s first exclusive women’s run on Sunday, the organisers said in a release.

