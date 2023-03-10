HamberMenu
BRS and BJP hoodwinking people: Revanth Reddy

March 10, 2023 11:24 pm | Updated 11:24 pm IST - JAGTIAL

The Hindu Bureau

Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president A. Revanth Reddy on Friday slammed the Bharat Rashtra Samithi leadership alleging that it was raising a hue and cry over the probe into “Delhi liquor scam” to cover up the “murky deals” of its “tainted” leaders.

The BRS has supported the BJP government at the Centre on its policies — be it demonetisation or GST in the past — he charged, alleging that both the BRS and the BJP were two sides of a same coin with notoriety for unleashing dictatorial rule and hollow promises.

Addressing a public meeting in Jagtial town as part of his Haath Se Haath Jodo padayatra on Friday night, Mr. Revanth accused the BRS of remaining silent on the “repressive measures” unleashed by the BJP regime at the Centre against the Congress top leaders in the past.

The BRS also earned notoriety for stifling voices of the main Opposition Congress leaders and the leaders of other Opposition parties and various mass organisations, he alleged.

He said, “The ruling BRS is now raising a hue and cry over the probe into the charges of alleged involvement of its key leaders in scams from ‘Galli to Delhi’ to divert public attention from the ‘murky deals’ of its leaders. People of Telangana should be wary of these tactics by the BRS,” he said, calling upon people to elect the Congress party at the next hustings to make both the BRS and BJP bite the dust and bring in Indiramma rajyam in Telangana.

Congress senior leader and MLC T Jeevan Reddy, AICC secretary and Manthani MLA D Sridhar Babu, former Karimnagar MP Ponnam Prabhakar and others spoke.

