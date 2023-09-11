HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+Showcase

CONNECT WITH US

Brawl over curd at restaurant results in murder of a customer in Hyderabad

The incident took place at the restaurant which is yards away from the Panjagutta Police Station

September 11, 2023 11:21 am | Updated 11:23 am IST - HYDERABAD

Naveen Kumar

A customer was reportedly assaulted who later died after the brawl at the Meridian restaurant on Sunday, September 10, 2023 night. The restaurant is yards away from the Panjagutta Police Station

According to the police, Liaqat, aged around 35, had gone to the restaurant with his friends from Bandlaguda for dinner late Sunday night. “An argument broke out between him and the staffers over a demand for more curd (raita). The situation escalated to an extent where Liaqat and one of the staffers got into a fist fight and had allegedly punched each other on their chest and face,” said the police after examining CCTV footage. 

They then walked to the Panjagutta police station to lodge a complaint at around 11 pm when Liaqat collapsed. “He was rushed to the hospital and was pronounced dead. We suspect that the blows during their brawl had caused an internal injury, resulting in his death,” added the police.

 A post-mortem examination is being done to ascertain the cause of death and a case was booked against the restaurant staffers under Section 302 (murder) of the IPC. 

Related Topics

murder / Hyderabad

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.