Blood donation at Bison division

A total of 750 soldiers of the Bison division have pledged to donate their organs at an organ donation pledging camp and blood donation camp at Secunderabad Military Garrison on Thursday.

The organ donation initiative in the Armed Forces is coordinated by the Armed Forces Organ Retrieval and Transplantation Authority. The conversion rate of organ donation in the Army is among the highest in the country. The blood donation camp in collaboration with Indian Red Cross Society was also held at Secunderabad Military Garrison where a total of 75 units of blood were collected.

General Officer Commanding of Bison division, Major General Alok Joshi complimented all participants of the camp for their selfless service in helping the needy in these testing times, a press release said.