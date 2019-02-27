BJP to contest all 17 LS seats

BJP State president K. Laxman, here on Wednesday, made it clear that his party would contest all the 17 Lok Sabha seats and would go alone without tie-up with any political party.

He predicted that Narendra Modi would become Prime Minister once again as people were convinced that he was taking forward the country with his welfare and development programmes.

Addressing a press conference after the five Lok Sabha constituencies’ cluster meeting, he said that the results in Parliament elections would come differently from that of Assembly elections and the BJP had ample scope for winning all the MP seats. He said that the party chalked out an action plan for Lok Sabha elections and the 17 constituencies were divided into four clusters.

The cluster meetings would begin with the inaugural of the one here by party national president Amit Shah on March 6. He suggested to the TRS to join the BJP-led NDA. for the development of the State. Even if the TRS wins all the Lok Sabha seats in the State its leader could not become Prime Minister and keeping that in view it should support the BJP, he added.

Mr . Laxman said that the TRS government was unleashing terror against farmers who were waging a struggle for remunerative price for turmeric and red jowar and demanded that the government make arrangements to purchase the crop directly from farmers. He also demanded the establishment of market intervention fund to ensure profitable price to farmers.