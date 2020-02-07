Hyderabad

BJP complains of protocol breach

All public representatives must be invited, says MLC

BJP Council Floor Leader and Greater Hyderabad city president N Ramachander Rao strongly lodged his protest for not being invited for inauguration of JBS to MGBS metro route by Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao on Friday. “It is nothing but a protocol breach,” he charged and felt it was “deliberately” done. He said it was the government responsibility to follow protocol and invite all public representatives for such programmes.

