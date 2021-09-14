BITS-Pilani students bag huge pre-placement offers

65.25% increase in number of students placed; average salary sees 6.2% growth

Surge in hiring in the IT segment owing to increased demand in networking, cyber security, cloud connectivity and data science spaces saw robust pre-placement offers (PPOs) and internships for students of Birla Institute of Technological Sciences (BITS) Pilani, Hyderabad and Goa campuses this year.

The pre-placement season for 2021 hiring began this month and the three BITS campuses received PPOs from companies such as Microsoft, DE Shaw, Google, Uber, Cisco, Adobe, Salesforce, Amazon, ServiceNow, Oracle and Flipkart in the IT segment, all of which hired aggressively, according to Balasubramanian Gurumurthy, chief placement officer, BITS Pilani.

General industry trend is likely to be on similar lines with the IT industry looking to hire aggressively this year despite the pandemic.

Chipset makers such as Qualcomm, NVIDIA, Micron and Western Digital were also on a hiring spree while the FMCG sector saw Hindustan Unilever and Mondelez hiring interns from campus, with Exxon Mobil and Honeywell also making offers for core mechanical and chemical profiles.

A total of 497 students were able to secure the opportunity for a summer internship at various companies, of which 357 students (71.83%) secured a full-time offer from their companies. In the 2021 hiring season, 409 students secured summer internships and 287 secured PPOs. The average salary also saw a 6.2% growth at ₹28.99 lakh per annum versus ₹26.29 lakh the previous year in terms of summer internship PPO.

There is also a massive increase in the number of companies hosted, with 87 companies as opposed to 46 last year — an increase of 89.13% in the same time frame. Correspondingly, the number of students placed has also seen a huge increase by 65.25% (975 for 2022 as compared to 590 for 2021) so far.