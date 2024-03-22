GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Bird feeders donated to Botanical Garden in Gachibowli

March 22, 2024 11:04 am | Updated 11:04 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

A bird lover has donated 200 earthen bird feeders to the Telangana State Forest Development Corporation (TSFDC) for placement in Botanical Garden in Gachibowli to help birds quench their thirst in summer. The gesture by Krishna, a regular walker in the park, was lauded by Executive Director of Ecotourism Ranjit Naik. With help from Botanical Garden Walkers’ Association, the natural clay bird feeders were placed on tree branches, shades and tree hollows, and were filled with water, on Thursday, the International Day of Forests, a statement from TSFDC read.

Related Topics

Hyderabad / Telangana

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.