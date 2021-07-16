Bio gas plant at Siddipet shortly

The first one in Telangana: Harish Rao

Finance Minister T. Harish Rao said that a bio-gas plant with an investment of ₹4.3 crore will be established at Siddipet to deal with the garbage being produced in the district every day.

“Take Tadipatri Municipality as an example. It has a reserve fund of ₹80 crore We have to follow that model. Follow that model and develop our municipality,” said Mr. Harish Rao while participating in the Municipal Council meeting held here on Friday.

He said the Swatch Badi established in the town should be made a model for the State and every one in the town should visit that school to learn cleanliness. Stating that about 60 per cent of the garbage was wet, he said that the dump problem can be addressed only when it was segregated at source. He warned that those dumping garbage on roadside would not be spared.