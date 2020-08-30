Hyderabad

BIE releases schedule for classes on DD

The Board of Intermediate Education (BIE) has released the schedule for classes to be telecast from September 1 to 12 on Doordarshan Yadagiri channel.

A statement said the science and mathematics lessons would be telecast from 8 am to 12.30 pm while classes for humanities and languages would be held from 3 pm to 6 pm. Physics classes would be held from Monday to Thursday at 8 am, Maths 2A at 8.30 am from Monday to Saturday (except Tuesdays when Sanskrit is telecast), zoology, botany, Arabic and Sanskrit lessons would be telecast at 9 am; chemistry lessons would be available at 9.30 am and Maths 2B from 10 am.

In the afternoon sessions, civics lessons would be telecast at 3 pm and commerce from 3.30 pm throughout the week. The 4 pm session would have Telugu, Hindi and Urdu while 4.30 pm slot was reserved for English.

