BC Commission members meet KTR

Members of the newly constituted Telangana Commission for Backward Classes met Telangana Rashtra Samithi working president and Municipal Minister K.T. Rama Rao.

The team led by its Chairman Vakulabharanam Krishna Mohan Rao and members K. Kishore Goud, Ch Upendra and Shubhapradh Patel Nooli met the Minister as a courtesy. Mr. Kishore Goud explained that he would strive to ensure that the Backward Classes interests were taken care of with the support of the government.

KTR said that the Commission members had a great responsibility on their shoulders.