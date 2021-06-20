Bangaru Telangana will be a reality, no one can stop it: KCR

New Collectorate, Commissionerate, camp office inaugurated at Siddipet by KCR

Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao said that the government is on a mission to transform Telangana for better and Bangaru Telangana will be a reality which no one can stop.

Addressing a gathering for more than an hour after inaugurating the MLA camp office, Police Commissionerate and Collectorate at Duddeda on the outskirts of the district headquarters town on Sunday, Mr. Chandrasekhar Rao said there was a great future for Siddipet as it was centrally located in the State and announced establishment of veterinary college for the district in addition to Nalgonda, Nizamabad and Warangal, on four sides of Telangana.

“One needs vakshuddhi, chittashuddhi and lakshyashuddhi (sincerity in speech, thought and work) and I am going ahead without bothering critics. Siddipet has given unstinted support to the first and second agitations for Telangana. We faced several problems for water and Telangana was carved out only for that,” said Mr. Chandrasekhar Rao, adding that he is very careful not to commit any mistakes as it will impact future generations adversely.

“We have focused on round-the-clock power and are happy that three crore tonnes paddy was produced when Punjab has produced 2.2 crore tonnes. Over 91 lakh tonnes were sold to Food Corporation of India (FCI).

As 26 lakh tonnes of fertilizers are being used by farmers, the godown capacity was increased from 4 lakh tonnes to 25 lakh tonnes by Harish Rao. There will be no power problem or water problem in Telangana. As many as 2,601 Rythu Vedikas were constructed for farmers in the State,” said Mr. Chandrasekhar Rao.

Referring to direct sowing of paddy, he said it would reduce costs by ₹ 10,000 per acre and yield was 42 quintals per acre. Farmers were also asked to go for cotton, oil palm and red gram. He explained how the government worked on Dharani portal for three years and 6 lakh land registrations were completed. Stating that Telangana is a farmer friendly State with Rythu Bandhu and Rythu Beema schemes, he said no one is hungry in Telangana. Workers are coming from UP, Bihar and other States to work here, he said, adding the situation has changed now.

“Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao who submitted a memorandum to the then Chief Minister N.T. Rama Rao in 1983 was instrumental in forming the new district and has now inaugurated the newly constructed Collectorate and other buildings. This is a rare occasion,” said Finance Minister T. Harish Rao.

Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar said that he had never seen such a building and officials working in accordance to the directions of the Chief Minister.

The Chief Minister arrived here in a helicopter from Hyderabad at 11.55 a.m. and directly went to the MLA camp office for its inauguration. After that, he inaugurated the Police Commissionerate followed by the Collectorate. Later, the Chief Minister also inaugurated the integrated Collectorate complex and the office of the Superintendent of Police at Kamareddy. He held a meeting with local public representatives in the conference hall of the Collectorate.

Home Minister Mahmood Ali, Lok Sabha member K. Prabhakar Reddy, Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar, Finance Minister T. Harish Rao, Roads and Buildings Minister V. Prashanth Reddy, MLAs M. Raghunandan Rao, V. Satish Kumar, Rasamayi Balakishan, DGP M. Mahender Reddy, Zilla Parishad chairperson V. Roja Sharma, Collector P. Venkatarami Reddy and others were present.

Preventive custody

Farmers of Chinnagundavelli and Bandacharalappy villages were taken into preventive custody as they are protesting against digging of Mallannasagar canals through their lands. Similarly, knowing that the Chief Minister is coming for inauguration of the Collectorate, villagers of Kuknoorpally held dharna on Rajiv Rahadari demanding that their village should be declared as a mandal.