Bahubali star’s big gesture

Film star Prabhas of Bahubali fame, on Monday, declared that he was adopting a reserve forest on the Outer Ring Road, as part of the ‘Green India Challenge’ promoted by MP J. Santosh Kumar.
Mr.Prabhas has adopted 1,650 acres of Khajipally reserve forest located near Dundigal, 20 km from the city, and handed over ₹2 crore to the Forest department officials for development of the forest.
Laying foundation stone for an urban forest park along with Minister for Environment and Forests A. Indrakaran Reddy and Mr. Santosh Kumar, Prabhas said he would donate more funds in instalments depending on the progress of the work.
The Forest department is converting a small portion of the reserve into urban forest park while keeping the rest of the forest as conservation zone. Khajipally reserve forest is known for its medicinal plants and is extended in three compartments, a press note informed.
The entire 1,650 acres will be fenced off immediately, and development of the forest park will be started, it said.
