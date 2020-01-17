B.Tech student held for ‘harassing’ friend

A third-year engineering student was arrested by the Cyber Crime police of Rachakonda on the charge of sexually harassing his school friend by posting morphed pictures of her on Instagram.

A resident of Lalaguda, Narra Akshay (20), is pursuing his engineering course from Nalla Mallareddy Engineering College.

Recently, the victim’s mother approached the police, stating that some unknown person was stalking and harassing her daughter on Instagram. Following the complaint, a case was registered and the accused was arrested on Friday.

To get acquaintance with the victim, Akshay created a fake Instagram account by hiding his identity and sent friend requests to random accounts, police said.

“When the victim accepted his friend request, he got her photos from the app and used them as display picture for his fake account. Later, he messaged her,” Cyber Crime police said.

As the victim did not respond to his messages, Akshay posted a morphed picture. “When chided for this, the accused sent a message ‘I need some help’ and again posted one more photo,” police said.

Even when she did not respond to video calls, Akshay got scared and deleted the objectionable pictures and fake Instagram account to hide the evidence.