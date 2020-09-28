Avra Labs to establish three research chairs at CSIR labs

Avra Laboratories, a leading pharmaceutical company founded by Padmabhushan A.V. Rama Rao, will be establishing three research chairs at the Council for Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) with the aim to support and recognise exemplary work in the field of translational research.

The chairs, named in honour of Dr. Rao, a former CSIR-IICT director, will provide a three-year fellowship to selected scientists to recognise and advance their efforts. While current CSIR-IICT director S. Chandrasekhar has been named as the first recipient for exemplary contributions in translational research for the pharma sector, the second person is Amol A. Kulkarni, senior principal scientist, CSIR-National Chemical Laboratory (NCL), Pune, for outstanding efforts in translational research and commercialization of continuous process equipments including micro and flow reactors.

“It is indeed an honour and privilege for Avra to be associated with CSIR and highlight the work of exceptional scientists who have extended their laboratory research towards tangible solutions and products,” said chief operating officer Chandra Rama Rao in a press release.