Automobile shops remain closed

Automobile and spare part shops remained closed in Hyderabad on Saturday though the State government permitted their reopening the previous day after a 54-day shutdown.
The auto dealers gathered near their shops at Ramkote, the hub of the business, in the morning, to explore resumption of business but the police counselled them restraint because they did not get official communication. The dealers were asked to clean up their shops and resume business on Monday by which time the Government Order would be hopefully issued.
Telangana Auto Dealers Association general secretary Praveen Pandya Jain said they discussed how to get started on Monday and a couple of decisions that were taken included employing only 50% salesmen at counters daily on rotation basis. It was also decided not to entertain customers without mask and close shops by 5 p.m.
GHMC corporators Mamata Santosh Gupta (Gunfoundry) and Hemalatha (Narayanguda) offered to arrange spraying of sanitiser on the main road where the shops were located at Ramkote.
