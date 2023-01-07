At least two killed in under-construction building collapse in Hyderabad 

January 07, 2023 11:58 pm | Updated 11:58 pm IST - HYDERABAD

At least two workers were killed after portions of concrete slabs of an under-construction building collapsed here on Saturday.

The incident took place at Shanthi Nagar area in Kukatpally around 3.30 p.m., when workers were engaged in casting RCC slab for the fourth floor. Both, the fourth and the third floor slabs collapsed in the process.

Kukatpally police said the Disaster Response Force and the National Disaster Response Force was able to retrieve two bodies from under the steel and concrete debris. Another worker who had suffered bleeding injuries was shifted for emergency care.

The Force carried out extrication and rescue operations by cutting through the construction material for several hours till they retrieved the second body.

The police are yet to identify the victims.

According to eyewitnesses, women at the working hostel beside the collapsed premises, they were alerted by a loud thud and cries of the workers early in the evening. Soon, the police and the rescue force arrived.

They said the construction works began three-and-a-half months ago, and were being completed at a fast pace. The building owners reportedly carried out borewell drilling works thrice in the past two months.

Locals in the area also alleged that the building violated stipulated municipal building rules. The building with five floors was being planned for establishing a hostel accommodation in the thickly populated area with a large number of students and working professionals.

Kukatpally police, along with the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation, have opened an investigation.