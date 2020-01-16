At Davos , KTR to seek investment in job potential sectors

IT Minister K.T. Rama Rao will introduce Telangana to top economic leaders of the world attending the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, seeking investment in sectors that have high employment potential.

The Minister, who will be participating in WEF being held from January 21 to 24, said his focus would be on sectors like food processing, electronics, textile and life sciences apart from IT.

At an interaction here, he said the Davos meeting would give a great opportunity to mix with the best world economic leaders and a greater chance to sell the ideas and provide a platform for future investment. He recalled how his chance meeting at Davos had actually led to setting up of Mahindra campus in Warangal.

A Telangana Pavilion was being set up and the Minister had several scheduled meetings and follow-ups. The biggest advantage of Davos was that there was no wastage of time and it wasjust business as they came with a specific purpose.

“You may have to wait for three years to meet some of those top businessmen but in Davos it can happen in three days.” He, however, cautioned that the meetings may not directly lead to investment. Some of those meetings would lead to new announcements while some were just ice-breakers.

He said as a salesperson, before entering politics, he understood how the deals were struck after several meetings and not at the first one. The idea was to ensure the recall value of Telangana in Davos as and when businessmen thought of India, Telangana should automatically ring in their mind.