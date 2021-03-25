Applications invited for GHMC co-option members

Three eligible candidates will be elected by council

GHMC has invited applications from the aspirants for the posts of co-option member in the council, as permissible under the GHMC Act.

Three eligible candidates, of whom one is woman, will be elected by the council members including ex-officio members, through voice vote, at a special meeting to be convened for this purpose, a press statement from GHMC informed.

Registered voters not less than 21 years of age may apply for the post. He or she should be experienced in municipal administration. He should have either held office of a Chairperson/ Mayor/ Vice-Chairman/ Deputy Mayor or member of a Municipality / Municipal Corporation or a combination of these offices for a period not less than five years, or should have retired from service after holding Gazette post under state or Central government having special knowledge and experience in municipal administration, or should have been nominated as member of ward committee or been representative of Area Sabha in the corporation for a period of not less than three years, or should have rendered service as social worker.

Those interested may apply to the GHMC Commissioner between March 30 and April 19 between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. on all working days. Applications should be accompanied by documents such as latest electoral extract issued by the Electoral Registration Officer concerned, experience certificate and service/retirement certificate issued by the Drawing & Disbursing Office from where the officer has retired if the applicant had been an employee of state or Central government service.

The applications should reach the Office of the Secretary, GHMC Head Office Complex, Floor-I, Tank Bund Road, Hyderabad, up to 3 p.m. on or before April 19. The applications will be scrutinised up to April 29, the note said.

Review meet held

GHMC Mayor Vijayalakshmi R.Gadwal conducted a review meeting with Health and Sanitation officials on Wednesday, and asked them to keep the city clean and work with commitment to ensure hygienic food in hotels and restaurants.

Ms. Vijayalakshmi asked the officials to give suggestions for better functioning.