Apollo calls report on COVID-19 fake

There is no truth in the information being circulated on WhatsApp and other social media that 150 COVID-19 patients have been admitted to Apollo Hospitals, Jubilee Hills, from two areas in the city, said a release from the hospital.

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Apollo Hospitals Y. Subramanyam, in a statement here, said that the information was false and a clear case of trouble-mongering.

“Apollo Hospitals strongly condemns the circulation of this fake news with malafide intentions. We have lodged a complaint with the authorities and hope the culprits will be booked,” the CEO said in his statement.

Apollo Hospitals is functioning normally and over 200 non- COVID-19 patients are being treated at the hospital currently.

The hospital is committed to the safety of these patients and staff and stringent measures have been instituted to prevent cross infections. People can continue to use its services unhindered, he said.

He added that a COVID-19 unit with 50 beds has been set up away from the hospital and suspected or confirmed patients were being treated at this facility.

“This ensures complete separation of COVID-19 and non-COVID patients,” he said.

In addition, the hospital has set aside isolation facilities with its hotel partners and stable patients needing isolation were housed in these facilities, the statement said.