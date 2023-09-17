HamberMenu
Amit Shah extends greetings to people on Hyderabad Liberation Day, says no government in 75 years celebrated it

It is unfortunate even after the formation of the State, the parties hesitated to celebrate ‘Liberation Day’ due to ‘appeasement policies’, he said

September 17, 2023 11:33 am | Updated 11:33 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
Union Home Minister Amit Shah inspects the parade during Hyderabad Liberation Day celebrations at Parade Ground, in Secunderabad, on Sept. 17, 2023.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah inspects the parade during Hyderabad Liberation Day celebrations at Parade Ground, in Secunderabad, on Sept. 17, 2023. | Photo Credit: PTI

No government in the past 75 years celebrated the historic ‘Hyderabad Liberation Day,’ Union Home Minister Amit Shah said in a function commemorating the day in the city on September 17.

“People of the country would turn away from those who turn away from it’s history,” he said.

It is unfortunate even after the formation of the State, the parties hesitated to celebrate ‘Liberation Day’ due to ‘appeasement policies’, the Minister added.

“From 11th position in 2014, India has reached the fifth spot in the world economy now,” he said.

The central government is holding an event in Hyderabad to commemorate the day with the Home Minister as the chief guest.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah earlier in the day extended greetings to the people of Telangana, Hyderabad-Karnataka and Marathwada region on Hyderabad Liberation Day saying this day marks the unwavering patriotism of the people and commemorates their unyielding struggle. 

On September 17, 1948, the then Hyderabad state, which was under the rule of Nizam, was annexed into the Union of India following military action, initiated by the then Home Minister Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel.

“On Hyderabad Liberation Day, I extend my heartfelt best wishes to the people of Telangana, Hyderabad-Karnataka & Marathwada region.

“This day marks the unwavering patriotism of the people of Hyderabad and commemorates their unyielding struggle to set themselves free from the atrocious rule and domination of the Nizam. I solemnly pay homage to the martyrs of the Hyderabad Mukti Sangram,” Mr. Shah wrote on ‘X’.

The people of the region fought valiantly against the atrocities of the ‘Razakars’ to merge the region into Union of India.

The ‘Razakars’, a private militia, had committed atrocities and defended the erstwhile Nizam rule in Hyderabad.

When India gained Independence, the Razakars called for Hyderabad state to either join Pakistan or to become a Muslim dominion while resisting its merger with the Union of India.

