Amit Garg appointed joint director of the NPA

Senior IPS officer Amit Garg has been appointed as the joint director of the prestigious Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel National Police Academy, Hyderabad, according to an official order released on Monday.

Mr. Garg, a 1993 batch IPS officer of Andhra Pradesh cadre, is at present Chairman of Andhra Pradesh State Level Police Recruitment Board. The orders issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs stated that the officer will be on deputation for five years from the date of assumption of charges of the post.

“The State government is requested to relieve Mr. Garg immediately to enable him to take up his new assignment at the Centre,” it stated.

Earlier, he was posted as IG (Economic Offences Wing) in AP CID, CP Visakhapatnam. In unified Andhra Pradesh, he held several key posts Hyderabad Commissionerate, which included Additional Commissioner of Police (Law and Order), Hyderabad Additional Commissioner of Police (Traffic) and DCP (West Zone).