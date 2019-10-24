All set for counting

Counting of votes for Huzurnagar bypoll will begin at the Agricultural Market Committee godown in the town at 8 a.m. on Thursday.

Officials have transported all the electronic voting machines to the venue on Monday night itself .

District Election Officer D. Amoy Kumar said elaborate arrangements were in place for smooth conduct of counting.

Three teams of counting personnel, including reserves, were trained in two phases, and their randomisation too was conducted making the counting procedure foolproof.

A total of 14 tables will be placed for the exercise, with a counting supervisor, counting assistant and micro observer for each table.

21 full rounds

Based on distribution of electronic voting machines for counting from 302 polling stations, Mr. Kumar said there will be 21 full rounds and the last one will have fewer machines for counting. The declaration of final result, after completion of all mandated procedures, will be done around 3 p.m., he said.

District Superintendent of Police R. Bhaskaran, reviewing bandobust measures, said about 200 personnel will be deployed at the counting centre.