Airtel Wi-Fi Calling rolled out in AP, TS

Bharti Airtel has launched Voice Over Wi-Fi service in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

The ‘Airtel Wi-Fi Calling’ service leverages cutting-edge technology to enhance indoor voice calling experience for Airtel smartphone customers. The service uses WiFi networks to create a dedicated channel for voice calls and allows customers to make telco grade calls to any network. There is no extra charge for calls made over ‘Airtel Wi-Fi Calling’ and the application consumes minimal data. In a release, CEO-Bharti Airtel, Andhra Pradesh & Telangana, Avneet Singh Puri said customer interest in VoWiFi capability was incredibly high and Airtel had been working hard to bring this feature first to the consumers in the two States.

‘Airtel Wi-Fi Calling’ does not require any app and select models of Apple, Xiaomi, Samsung and OnePlus devices support it. Airtel is working with all leading smartphone brands to roll out compatibility with ‘Airtel Wi-Fi Calling’. The service is currently compatible with Airtel Xstream Fiber home broadband and will soon be compatible with all broadband services and Wi-Fi hotspots, the release said.