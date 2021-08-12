AI firm to hire 1,500 people for Hyderabad centre

Hiring is for permanent roles as customer care executives

California-headquartered customer engagement solutions provider [24]7.ai on Thursday said that it will hire 1,500 people for its Hyderabad centre.

The 1,500 forms part of the 5,000 people the company intends to recruit across India by this fiscal. Consequently, the Hyderabad facility headcount will increase to 3,500. The hiring is for permanent roles across customer care executives for Voice, Chat and Blended Process to manage clients worldwide. “Being equipped to manage this process completely online opens up avenues for the company to hire people sitting anywhere in the country and enabling them to work remotely,” the firm said in a release.

The hiring process is also completely online. Since the pandemic began, the HR team sources candidate profiles via social media, employee referrals, consultants and applications through job portals. The onboarding and induction process is largely online, it said.

Senior VP and HRD Head, India and Americas, Nina Nair said the belief that physical work space was the centre of effective action was tested with the pandemic making “us aware work is about what we do, how we do it and not necessarily about where. We have learnt that we are increasingly mobile and can execute with excellence, virtually.” Over 80% of its employees are working from home to support all functions at the company across the world, the firm said.

Currently, the Hyderabad facility provides chat and voice-based services – sales, customer service and tech support. The team manages the entire customer life cycle journey for global Fortune 500 companies, across telecom, retail, technology, healthcare, it said.