Affordable Favipiravir launched

MSN Group (MSN), a leading generic pharmaceutical company, announced the launch of the most-affordable Favipiravir, marketed under the brand name ‘FAVILOW’.

The medicine will be costing ₹33 with a recommended dose of 200 mg and will be available in all pharmacies across the country.

For mild cases

MSN successfully developed the active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) and the formulation for FAVILOW through its in-house R&D team. The medicine can be used for the treatment of mild to moderate COVID-19 patients.

“We are glad to launch our product during the current tough times as COVID-19 cases in India are increasing like never before. We as a company always believe that quality medicine has to be accessible and available to everyone. We are confident that our product will nurture hope in patients as it is both effective and affordable at the same time,” said CMD Dr. MSN Reddy on Thursday.

DCGI approved

‘Favipiravir’ has been granted approval by DCGI for the treatment of suspected or laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID in adults and children, hospitalised with severe symptoms of the disease. FAVILOW (Favipiravir) will be available in 200 mg tablets that can be purchased from all pharmacies with a prescription by a healthcare practitioner.

MSN had earlier launched Oseltamivir 75 mg capsules, another anti-viral medication under the brand name ‘OSELOW’, and will be launching FAVILOW 400 mg very soon in the market as part of the COVID treatment range, a press release said.

For details, contact 9100591030 or email to customercare@msnlabs.com.