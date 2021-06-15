Active cases fall below 20,000 after 66 days

1,556 new cases, 14 more deaths recorded in State

Telangana recorded 1,556 new cases after 1,20,043 tests were conducted during the 24-hour period till 5.30 pm on Tuesday. With this, the infection tally has reached 6,06,436.

Another 14 deaths were also reported on Tuesday taking the toll to 3,510 till date. The case fatality rate in the State remains at 0.57% against 1.3% at the national level. The cumulative positivity rate in the State so far is 3.58%.

According to a bulletin, another 2,070 infected persons were declared recovered during the day.

Of the cases reported on Tuesday, a highest of 182 were from GHMC area followed by 135 from Nalgonda, 131 from Khammam and 114 from Bhadradri-Kothagudem districts. In 25 other districts, the positive cases were in two-digit numbers with a highest of 90 in Rangareddy and in the remaining four districts, they were in single-digit numbers with the lowest of three infections in Nirmal district.

The active cases came down below 20,000 mark to 19,933 for the first time after a gap of 66 days with a total of 8,083 persons undergoing treatment at various hospitals. Active cases were below 20,000 at 17,791 last on April 10.

Of those admitted in hospitals, 2,770 were occupying ventilator/ICU beds and 3,879 being assigned to oxygen beds.

There were a total of 312 active micro containment zones based on the active cases in a particular area with a highest of 111 in Nalgonda district.