Hyderabad

Achievers honoured with ‘Pride of Telangana’ awards

Winners of the ‘Pride of Telangana’ awards in Hyderabad on Sunday.

Industries Secretary presents awards in 12 categories

The second edition of ‘Pride of Telangana’ awards, hosted by Round Table India, was held at Novotel HICC in Hi-Tec City on Sunday.

Principal Secretary of Industries, Jayesh Ranjan presented the awards in 12 categories to Dr. Reddy’s Foundation (NGO); Suven Life Sciences (SME); Ratna Reddy of Chirec International School (education); Vijay Deverakonda (film artiste); S. Chandrasekhar Rao (medical); Any Time Loan (start-up); Begum Anees Khan of NASR School (special category-woman); N.V.S. Reddy, Managing Director of Hyderabad Metro Rail (administrative services); Yamini Reddy (art and culture); Karachi Bakery (food and beverages); Suheim Sheik (sports) and Neeru’s (retail).

Awards in the emerging category were presented to Anjum Babu Khan (education); Marut Drones (start-up); Bamboo House India (SME); Poorna Malavath (sports); Stellar (retail); Rayalaseema Ruchulu (food and beverages); Rubina Nafees Fatima (NGO); Mahesh Joshi (medical); Kanha Shanti Vanam (inner wellness); Priyadarshi Pulikonda (film artiste); Dheeraj Kolla (art and culture) and Sridevi Devireddy (special category-woman).

