Achievers honoured with ‘Pride of Telangana’ awards

The second edition of ‘Pride of Telangana’ awards, hosted by Round Table India, was held at Novotel HICC in Hi-Tec City on Sunday.

Principal Secretary of Industries, Jayesh Ranjan presented the awards in 12 categories to Dr. Reddy’s Foundation (NGO); Suven Life Sciences (SME); Ratna Reddy of Chirec International School (education); Vijay Deverakonda (film artiste); S. Chandrasekhar Rao (medical); Any Time Loan (start-up); Begum Anees Khan of NASR School (special category-woman); N.V.S. Reddy, Managing Director of Hyderabad Metro Rail (administrative services); Yamini Reddy (art and culture); Karachi Bakery (food and beverages); Suheim Sheik (sports) and Neeru’s (retail).

Awards in the emerging category were presented to Anjum Babu Khan (education); Marut Drones (start-up); Bamboo House India (SME); Poorna Malavath (sports); Stellar (retail); Rayalaseema Ruchulu (food and beverages); Rubina Nafees Fatima (NGO); Mahesh Joshi (medical); Kanha Shanti Vanam (inner wellness); Priyadarshi Pulikonda (film artiste); Dheeraj Kolla (art and culture) and Sridevi Devireddy (special category-woman).