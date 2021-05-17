ACB officials start probe on Jamuna Hatcheries at Masaipet

Meeting with farmers to be held on May 25 followed by survey of lands from May 26 to 28

After a few days’ gap, the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) and Revenue officials came to Masaipet and checked the Revenue records pertaining to Jamuna Hatcheries once again. This time, the enquiry is being done as per directions of the High Court after the management approached it for justice alleging that their company was targeted by the authorities who illegally entered their premises.

Mandal Revenue Officials of Masaipet and Veldurthi, Malathi and Suresh Kumar, said that the enquiry is regarding land encroachment at Achampet and Hakimet villages and they have collected statements from the panchayat secretaries of both villages. “The survey numbers for which Jamuna Hatcheries claimed to have taken NOC in 2018 and the numbers mentioned in 2019 are varying. NOCs were obtained by bring pressure on panchayat secretaries. Panchayat secretary of Hakimpet has served notices twice when illegal constructions were taking place. They have replied on May 10 and we are looking into it,” said the officials, adding that notices were issued to 75 farmers in regard to 95.22 acres of land.

The officials have informed that a meeting with farmers will be held on May 25 followed by survey of lands in survey numbers 77,78,79,80,81,115 and 130 of Hakimpet village on May 26, 27 and 28.

The officials have said that it was identified that constructions took place in about 40 acres in survey number 111 of Hakimpet and the permission taken and NOC were different from the permission accorded and hence notices were issued for farmers as well as assignees to attend the meeting on May 25 and for survey as well.