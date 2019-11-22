Hyderabad

ACB nabs Boduppal municipal employees

Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) officials on Friday arrested a senior accountant of Boduppal Municipality for taking a bribe of ₹ 50,000 through his assistant.

The accused, Rajender Reddy, demanded the bribe amount from a civil contractor, Venkatesh Goud to process the latter’s pending bills.

“Syed Asif, an outsourced employee at the Boduppal Municipal office, accepted the amount on behalf of Reddy,” an ACB official said.

Earlier, the senior accountant took a bribe of ₹ 1.2 lakh from the complainant, and the amount taken on Friday was the final instalment. The duo will be produced before the Special Judge for ACB cases, Hyderabad, and a probe is on.

Further, the officer said people can contact them on Toll-Free number 1064 if any government official demands bribe for doing official favour.

