ACB arrests Deputy Conservator of Forests

Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) officials on Saturday arrested a Deputy Conservator of Forests, Inapanuri Prakash, who was on deputation with the Hyderabad Growth Corridors Limited (a wing of Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority), a day after finding unaccounted money from his office chamber and residence.
In an official statement, the ACB authorities said they conducted surprise check at the office of Mr. Prakash, who was holding Full Additional Charge of Director of Urban Forestry, located in Nanakramguda. An amount of ₹10.5 lakh was seized from his chamber.
Another sum of ₹20,000 was found in his car. A separate team of ACB authorities seized ₹5.14 lakh from the officer’s flat in Dhulapally. The surprise check at his office was conducted following credible information that the officer was demanding bribe from contractors to release money for the works they executed.
Twenty-six files pertaining to sanctioning of bills submitted by the contractors were found pending for clearance in his chamber. He was being presented before the ACB Special Court in Hyderabad.
