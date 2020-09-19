A ‘Doosra’ to fox spammers

It is a Doosra, but to keep a check on spam calls and messages. Unveiled by a Hyderabad firm, this Doosra is a tech solution, a virtual mobile number that can be shared, instead of your personal mobile number, to avoid spam, unknown callers as well as theft of personal information.
Ten20 Infomedia, the company, says Doosra has devised in the backdrop of mobile users predicament of sharing their numbers at many places. “We simply have no choice but to share our mobile number at some point in time. The consequences of this seemingly insignificant process can be serious from spam calls and messages, continuous attempts of scam, phishing and fraud, non-stop harassment by strangers, constant violation of privacy by brands,” a release from the company said.
A subscription-based service, Doosra is a 10-digit, SIM-free mobile number, which the users can share at any place where they are compelled to share their personal mobile number, including on digital platforms. All incoming calls to the Doosra number are either automatically blocked or sent to voicemail or let through depending on the user’s settings and preferences on Doosra app. All incoming messages are silently placed in the messages folder on the Doosra app and can be reviewed at leisure.
“Privacy is a fundamental right and Doosra aims to protect your identity in this digital era where we are exposed to threats both online and oﬄine,” founder and CEO Aditya Vuchi said.
Industries and IT Minister K.T.Rama Rao, launching Doosra recently, said its potential is huge. According to the release, he said he himself has been a victim of spamming.
