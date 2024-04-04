GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections

A day before IPL match, power disconnected to Uppal stadium in Hyderabad

₹1.67 crore pending dues demanded by Electricity board officials

April 04, 2024 11:59 pm | Updated April 05, 2024 12:00 am IST - HYDERABAD

V V SUBRAHMANYAM
V.V. SUBRAHMANYAM
A view of the Uppal Cricket Stadium in Hyderabad

A view of the Uppal Cricket Stadium in Hyderabad | Photo Credit: DEEPAK KR

Electricity Board officials disconnected the power supply to the Rajiv Gandhi Stadium in Uppal, Hyderabad on Thursday demanding payment of ₹1.67 crore pending dues.

This move by the board comes in the wake of Hyderabad Cricket Association apparently not responding to the notice served on it on February 20.

No disruption in the training session

However, there was no disruption in the training sessions of the two teams with the Chennai Super Kings completing its schedule late in the evening under lights and the floodlights were on thanks to the back up facility of generators.

“We are hopeful of settling the issue amicable and see no threat to the IPL match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Chennai Super Kings on Friday,” an official said.

IPL 2024 | BCCI releases full schedule; Chennai to host final on May 26

In fact, this is not the first time such a development had taken place as in the past also, the Electricity Board resorted to such action before major matches, the top official said who also hinted that the problem arose as there was unreasonable demand for tickets for Friday’s matches.

Related Topics

Hyderabad / Telangana / IPL

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.