A day before IPL match, power disconnected to Uppal stadium in Hyderabad

April 04, 2024 11:59 pm | Updated April 05, 2024 12:00 am IST - HYDERABAD

Electricity Board officials disconnected the power supply to the Rajiv Gandhi Stadium in Uppal, Hyderabad on Thursday demanding payment of ₹1.67 crore pending dues.

This move by the board comes in the wake of Hyderabad Cricket Association apparently not responding to the notice served on it on February 20.

No disruption in the training session

However, there was no disruption in the training sessions of the two teams with the Chennai Super Kings completing its schedule late in the evening under lights and the floodlights were on thanks to the back up facility of generators.

“We are hopeful of settling the issue amicable and see no threat to the IPL match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Chennai Super Kings on Friday,” an official said.

In fact, this is not the first time such a development had taken place as in the past also, the Electricity Board resorted to such action before major matches, the top official said who also hinted that the problem arose as there was unreasonable demand for tickets for Friday’s matches.