Telangana Kala Mela from tomorrow

Hyderabad will play host to two-day Telangana Kala Mela at the Necklace Road on November 5 and 6, which will showcase various art forms of the region including painting and performance arts. “Hyderabad is emerging as a contemporary world city that is inclusive as well edgy and can match the best urban places in the world,” said Papa Rao, trustee of art@Telangana which is backing the art fiesta. “This is an effort to bring art to the public and provide a conducive platform for the artists from the Telangana region,” said Prshant Lahoti, trustee of Krishnakriti Foundation. The Kala Mela will run parallel with the ongoing Street Art festival near People’s Plaza and will be inaugurated by Minister for Urban Development K.T. Rama Rao. The mela will have about 100 stalls where visitors can check out art forms of Telangana including Nakashi, Cheriyal, Nirmal paintings as well as street art performances like patam katha.