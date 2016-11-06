TSMC suspends nine doctors

The Telangana State Medical Council (TSMC) on Friday suspended nine doctors for unethical practices.

Among the suspended doctors was Chandra Bhushan, an orthopaedic surgeon, who operated upon Nikhil Reddy, who had sought to increase his height about seven months ago.

‘No precedent’

Dr. Chandra Bhushan had operated upon Mr. Nikhil Reddy without the express consent of the patient’s parents and without strong medical advice about whether such a surgery could be undertaken or not, said TSMC Chairman Dr. E. Ravindra Reddy. Speaking to The Hindu , Dr. Ravindra Reddy said there was no precedent of such a surgery being undertaken.

“It is a rare and experimental surgical procedure that could not have been taken up without the express consent of the parents of the patients,” he said.

The patient, Mr. Nikhil Reddy, was already 5 feet and seven inches tall, when the average height of a full-grown male was 5 feet and five inches. “There was no need for the doctor to have performed such a surgery that left the patient bed-ridden for months on end,” Dr. Ravindra Reddy said.

As for others doctors, they include Dr. Namratha who was suspended for five years and banned from practising surrogacy lifelong, Dr. Rahul Carter, Dr. Hari Kumar Ravva and Minhaj Nasirabadi for six months for unethical psychiatric practices, Dr. T. Manoj Kumar for three months after he performed indiscriminate appendicitis surgeries in Karimnagar and Dr. Krishna Kanth Reddy for non-compliance with TSMC orders of displaying his medical degree.

The names of K. Swamy and D. Rajesh were recommended to police to initiate legal action against them for dispensing allopathic drugs without the requisite qualification, Dr. Ravindra Reddy added.