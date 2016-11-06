TITA, PuREnergy sign MoU for green energy

The Telangana Information Technology Association (TITA) and IIT-Hyderabad start-up ‘PuREnergy’ entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on Saturday to quicken what was described as ‘mass selection of green energy’.

The Association strongly believed that there was an urgent need for unique and innovative solutions like what the PuREnergy provided through IIT-Hyderabad.

Solar literacy sessions

TITA would conduct solar literacy sessions by partnering with voluntary agencies, government departments and residential associations, said TITA Founder President Sundeep Kumar Makthala.

“We will also carry out skill development and career orientation activities on solar energy through our ‘Telangana Yuva Nirmaan’ programme across universities and engineering colleges,” said Mr. Sundeep Kumar.

Energy-independent smart homes

“We wish to make Hyderabad the first solar city in the country and the MoU is a part of this endeavour. We are a start-up that has taken the plunge to design and implement innovative solar energy solutions and marching forward towards creating energy-independent smart homes,” said founder of PuREnergy, Nishanth Dongari.