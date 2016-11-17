SCR announces regulation of trains

The South Central Railway (SCR) has announced regulation of some trains due to a traffic block on the Secunderabad-Mudkhed Section to build cement concrete boxes for limited height subways, instead of unmanned level crossings on the section on Hyderabad division.

Accordingly, following are the trains that will be regulated: Train no. 17641 Kacheguda-Narkher Intercity Express that is scheduled to reach Umri station at 12.15 a.m. will be regulated for 20 minutes between Kacheguda and Umri on November 18 and 22. Also Train no. 17641 Intercity to arrive at Bolsa at 12.07 p.m. will be regulated for 30 minutes between Kacheguda and Umri on November 25 and 29.

No. 57561 Kacheguda-Manmad Passenger scheduled to arrive at Umri station at 11.34 a.m. will be regulated for an hour between Kacheguda and Umri on November 18 and 22. Also, the same train scheduled to reach Bolsa at 11.24 a.m. will be regulated for over an hour between Kacheguda and Umri stations on November 25 and 29.