Rev. Solomon Raj first Bishop of Telangana

Rev. Avulamanda Christopher Solomon Raj, the vice-chairman of the Medak Diocese and Presbyter of the Holy Trinity Church, Bolarum, became the first Bishop in the newly-formed Telangana State. He was consecrated as the eighth Bishop at the Medak Church of South India at Chennai on Thursday.
The Church at Medak is the biggest in Asia and draws a variety of devotees, including a significant number of tourists. Rev. Raj, an athlete in his early days, completed his education from Wesley Boys High School in 1977 and Government Giriraj College, Nizamabad, before he went to the United Theological College in Bangalore to study theology.
The eldest of four siblings, his father, Rev. A.C. Dayanand, also served the Medak Diocese, said Prof. K. Stevenson, member of the Wesley Boys Hostel Alumni Association, in a press release.
