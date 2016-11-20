Hyderabad

New Chairman of SODET takes charge

Udaya Bhaskar took charge as the Chairman of Society of Defence Technologists (SODET). Rear Admiral R.K. Shrawat, Retd. CMD, Magazon Dock Lts, handed over the charge to Mr. Bhaskar on November 17.

The thrust areas identified by the new Chairman are innovation and synergy in research and development among Defence Public Sector undertakings. SODET is a professional and non-profit earning organisation comprising all Central Defence Sector Undertakings, Ordnance Factories, DGQA, DGQA and Directorate of Standardisation in India.

